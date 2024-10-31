News & Insights

Delorean Corporation Embraces ESG in Bioenergy Push

October 31, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Delorean Corporation Ltd (AU:DEL) has released an update.

Delorean Corporation, a leader in bioenergy and renewables, is committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, as highlighted in their latest ESG report. Since its ASX listing in 2021, Delorean has been advancing bioenergy projects, aligning with global sustainability standards and the UN Global Compact. Their focus on diverting organics from landfill and delivering renewable energy underscores their aim to drive climate action and a clean energy transition.

