Deloitte, HPE Private Cloud, NVIDIA AI Platforms To Enable On-premises, Co-location AI Deployments

(RTTNews) - Deloitte announced an expanded collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, that implements the HPE Private Cloud AI with NVIDIA to enhance Deloitte's existing AI capabilities and help organizations bring Generative AI solutions to market quickly.

"By expanding on premises and co-location AI services with offerings on HPE Private Cloud AI, Deloitte is helping clients increase resiliency, lower costs, and eliminate data silos for improved security and control," said Abdi Goodarzi, GenAI products and innovations leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

HPE Private Cloud AI is part of the co-developed NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio and is a first-of-its-kind solution that provides deep integration with NVIDIA AI computing, networking, and software with HPE's AI storage, compute and the HPE GreenLake cloud. HPE Private Cloud AI is deployable across a variety of Deloitte's NVIDIA AI platform solutions - including: AI Factory as a Service, Hybrid By Design, C-Suite AI, and the Quartz AI Suite.

