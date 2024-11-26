Dell Technologies sees Q4 EPS $2.50 +/- 10c, consensus $2.64

Sees Q4 revenue $24B-$25B, consensus $25.59B. Says winning in AI. Says AI is a robust opportunity in both infrastructure solutions group and client solutions group. Says expects strength in server business to continue. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
