DeFi Technologies Reports Robust Q3 2024 Growth

DeFi Technologies (TSE:DEFI) has released an update.
DeFi Technologies Inc. has reported impressive financial results for Q3 2024, with significant growth in revenues, net income, and assets under management, driven by strategic developments and market conditions. Their assets under management surged by over 51% to reach C$1.1 billion, and the company has expanded its digital asset treasury and formed key partnerships. These achievements highlight DeFi Technologies’ strategic positioning in the evolving digital asset and financial technology sector.
