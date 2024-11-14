News & Insights

Stocks

DeFi Technologies Reports Robust Q3 2024 Growth

November 14, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DeFi Technologies (TSE:DEFI) has released an update.

DeFi Technologies Inc. has reported impressive financial results for Q3 2024, with significant growth in revenues, net income, and assets under management, driven by strategic developments and market conditions. Their assets under management surged by over 51% to reach C$1.1 billion, and the company has expanded its digital asset treasury and formed key partnerships. These achievements highlight DeFi Technologies’ strategic positioning in the evolving digital asset and financial technology sector.

For further insights into TSE:DEFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DEFTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.