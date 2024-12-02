News & Insights

DeFi Technologies to Feature on Stocktwits Live

December 02, 2024 — 07:43 pm EST

DeFi Technologies (TSE:DEFI) has released an update.

DeFi Technologies is set to feature on Stocktwits Daily Rip Live, where they will discuss their role in merging traditional capital markets with decentralized finance. The show, known for its engaging market insights, offers a platform for DeFi Technologies to reach a broad audience of traders and investors.

