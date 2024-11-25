Defence Therapeutics Welcomes New CSO to Drive Growth

Defence Therapeutics (TSE:DTC) has released an update.

Defence Therapeutics has appointed Dr. Maxime Parisotto as its new Chief Scientific Officer and Director of Science and Business Development, aiming to leverage his extensive experience in drug development and oncology to enhance shareholder value. The company also granted Dr. Parisotto 100,000 incentive stock options, highlighting its commitment to driving growth through strategic leadership.

