Defence Therapeutics to License Accum Technology

Defence Therapeutics (TSE:DTC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Defence Therapeutics Inc. is poised to revolutionize the ADC market by licensing its Accum technology, which enhances drug efficacy and delivery. This move not only creates immediate revenue streams but also sets the stage for long-term growth by expanding its applications in other therapeutic areas.
For further insights into TSE:DTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.