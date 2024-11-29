Defence Therapeutics to License Accum Technology

Defence Therapeutics (TSE:DTC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Defence Therapeutics Inc. is poised to revolutionize the ADC market by licensing its Accum technology, which enhances drug efficacy and delivery. This move not only creates immediate revenue streams but also sets the stage for long-term growth by expanding its applications in other therapeutic areas.

For further insights into TSE:DTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.