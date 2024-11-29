News & Insights

Stocks

Defence Therapeutics to License Accum Technology

November 29, 2024 — 06:44 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Defence Therapeutics (TSE:DTC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Defence Therapeutics Inc. is poised to revolutionize the ADC market by licensing its Accum technology, which enhances drug efficacy and delivery. This move not only creates immediate revenue streams but also sets the stage for long-term growth by expanding its applications in other therapeutic areas.

For further insights into TSE:DTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DTCFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.