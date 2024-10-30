Defence Tech Holding Welcomes New Board Member

Defence Tech Holding SpA (IT:DTH) has released an update.

Defence Tech Holding SpA, a company specializing in cybersecurity and defense technology, has appointed General Luciano Carta to its Board of Directors following the resignation of Dr. Stefania Panico. Carta, who has an extensive background in finance and intelligence, brings a wealth of experience to the company. This move reflects Defence Tech Holding’s commitment to strengthening its leadership in the defense sector.

