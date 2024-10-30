News & Insights

Stocks

Defence Tech Holding Welcomes New Board Member

October 30, 2024 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Defence Tech Holding SpA (IT:DTH) has released an update.

Defence Tech Holding SpA, a company specializing in cybersecurity and defense technology, has appointed General Luciano Carta to its Board of Directors following the resignation of Dr. Stefania Panico. Carta, who has an extensive background in finance and intelligence, brings a wealth of experience to the company. This move reflects Defence Tech Holding’s commitment to strengthening its leadership in the defense sector.

For further insights into IT:DTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.