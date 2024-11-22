News & Insights

Deere price target raised to $538 from $496 at Truist

November 22, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Deere (DE) to $538 from $496 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings beat. Deere’s premium valuation, compared to its peers and history, is warranted given its financial performance in what’s proven a challenged and prolonged downturn, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist also notes that the market usually underappreciates operating leverage as cycles turn, which it sees as likely in 2026.

