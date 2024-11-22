Deere price target raised to $538 from $496 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Deere (DE) to $538 from $496 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings beat. Deere’s premium valuation, compared to its peers and history, is warranted given its financial performance in what’s proven a challenged and prolonged downturn, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist also notes that the market usually underappreciates operating leverage as cycles turn, which it sees as likely in 2026.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.