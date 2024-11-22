Deere price target raised to $475 from $400 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden raised the firm’s price target on Deere (DE) to $475 from $400 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the earnings report. The cyclical framework aligns with Deere’s guide with Brazil stabilizing and positive price in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

