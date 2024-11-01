Deere Appoints PACCAR CEO to Board of Directors

The latest announcement is out from Deere ( (DE) ).

Deere & Company has appointed R. Preston Feight, CEO of PACCAR Inc, to its board of directors, enhancing its leadership with his extensive experience in engineering and strategic innovation. Feight is known for driving advancements in technology and manufacturing at PACCAR, positioning it as a leader in advanced powertrains and connectivity. His appointment aligns with Deere’s Smart Industrial Operating Model, aiming to boost productivity and sustainability.

