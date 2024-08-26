Deep Dive Into Hudson Pacific Properties Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hudson Pacific Properties, presenting an average target of $5.42, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average represents a 17.5% decrease from the previous average price target of $6.57.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Hudson Pacific Properties among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $6.00 $7.00 Camille Bonnel B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $4.00 $4.50 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $4.70 $6.50 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $6.00 $8.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $4.25 $6.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hudson Pacific Properties. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hudson Pacific Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hudson Pacific Properties's stock.

For valuable insights into Hudson Pacific Properties's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hudson Pacific Properties's Background

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and owns office buildings and media and entertainment properties, such as sound stages, on America's West Coast. The company focuses on developed, urban markets in Northern California, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of Hudson Pacific's real estate portfolio is composed of office properties located in the Greater Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles areas. The company operates in two reportable segments; office properties & related operations; and studio properties & related operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the office properties & related operations segment.

Financial Insights: Hudson Pacific Properties

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Hudson Pacific Properties faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.08% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Hudson Pacific Properties's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.57%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, Hudson Pacific Properties faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

