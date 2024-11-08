Deep Dive Into Enphase Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (33 Ratings)

33 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 17 3 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 6 13 3 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $100.45, along with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 16.42% lower than the prior average price target of $120.19.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Enphase Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Yang HSBC Lowers Hold $81.00 $154.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Lowers Underperform $61.00 $93.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $62.00 $72.00 Tom Curran Seaport Global Lowers Buy $129.00 $144.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $110.00 $150.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $85.00 $104.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $88.00 $99.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $85.00 $100.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $114.00 $129.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $95.00 $140.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $120.00 $130.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Buy $100.00 $130.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $145.00 $170.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $125.00 $133.00 Pavel Molchanov Raymond James Lowers Outperform $130.00 $140.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $123.00 $153.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $85.00 $105.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $101.00 $134.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Sell $73.00 - Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $93.00 $102.00 Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Neutral $83.00 - Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $99.00 $114.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $105.00 $115.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $104.00 $147.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $130.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $100.00 $125.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $104.00 $114.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Underperform $84.00 $82.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $100.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Sell $90.00 $93.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $114.00 $115.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Raises Hold $115.00 $111.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $98.00

Delving into Enphase Energy's Background

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Enphase Energy

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -30.89%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.04%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.4. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

