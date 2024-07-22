Deep Dive Into C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated C.H. Robinson Worldwide and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $87.3, accompanied by a high estimate of $99.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 15.54% from the previous average price target of $75.56.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of C.H. Robinson Worldwide among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $99.00 $76.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Neutral $87.00 $76.00 Garrett Holland Baird Raises Neutral $88.00 $80.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $99.00 $82.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $94.00 - Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $90.00 $71.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $85.00 $80.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Underweight $76.00 $70.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Underweight $70.00 $65.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (about 61% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (27%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions over the years. The remainder of revenue consists of the European truck-brokerage division, transportation management services, and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

Financial Milestones: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining C.H. Robinson Worldwide's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.32% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

