Decoding iQIYI's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on iQIYI.

Looking at options history for iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) we detected 50 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 36 are puts, for a total amount of $1,945,319 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $829,067.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $5.0 for iQIYI over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for iQIYI's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of iQIYI's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.0 to $5.0 in the last 30 days.

iQIYI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.95 $1.9 $1.9 $4.50 $190.0K 296 1.0K IQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.8 $0.64 $0.76 $2.50 $114.0K 6.3K 0 IQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.23 $1.02 $1.15 $2.00 $110.7K 754 1.0K IQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.1 $1.06 $1.1 $2.00 $110.0K 754 1.0K IQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $0.99 $0.8 $0.98 $2.00 $98.0K 178 101

About iQIYI

Iqiyi is a leading streaming video-on-demand company in China that generates revenue through a mostly subscription basis and has about 100 million paying subscribers and 500 million monthly average users on its platform. The platform also provides user-generated content in long-form videos free of charge to nonpaying users, monetized through video-brand ads and performance-based ads. The company self-produces much of the subscription content and also generates revenue through content distribution, gaming, and IP licensing. Iqiyi competes in a crowded industry with Tencent Video, Alibaba's Youku, ByteDance's MangoTV, and Tencent-backed Bilibili. The company is 45.5% and 5.1% owned by Baidu and Xiaomi, respectively. Baidu also held 89.3% of the voting power as of end-February 2023.

Where Is iQIYI Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 45,630,108, with IQ's price down by -3.23%, positioned at $3.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest iQIYI options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

