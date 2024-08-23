Decoding Gold Fields's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GFI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Gold Fields. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $151,045, and 6 are calls, amounting to $253,815.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $13.0 to $15.0 for Gold Fields over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Gold Fields's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Gold Fields's whale activity within a strike price range from $13.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Gold Fields 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.95 $0.9 $0.95 $15.00 $68.0K 4.6K 1.2K GFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.25 $1.25 $15.00 $62.5K 14.6K 516 GFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.95 $0.85 $1.9 $13.00 $57.0K 411 0 GFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.6 $0.55 $0.55 $14.00 $55.0K 901 1.0K GFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.4 $0.3 $0.4 $15.00 $36.0K 2.9K 1.8K

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd is a producer of gold and is a holder of gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru. In Peru, the company also produces copper. The company is involved in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and silver and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing and smelting. It conducts underground and surface mining operations at St. Ives, underground-only operations at Agnew, Granny Smith and South Deep and surface-only open pit mining at Damang, Tarkwa and Cerro Corona. The company's revenues are derived from the sale of gold that it produces.

Where Is Gold Fields Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 8,622,359, the GFI's price is down by -7.58%, now at $14.56. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Gold Fields

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on Gold Fields with a target price of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

