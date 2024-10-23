Decoding GE Aero's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on GE Aero.

Looking at options history for GE Aero (NYSE:GE) we detected 48 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $3,174,615 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,003,984.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $205.0 for GE Aero over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GE Aero options trades today is 1268.83 with a total volume of 36,008.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GE Aero's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $205.0 over the last 30 days.

GE Aero Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.45 $11.15 $11.45 $190.00 $293.1K 11.1K 1.4K GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.4 $10.75 $11.4 $190.00 $282.7K 11.1K 249 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.15 $11.05 $11.15 $190.00 $271.2K 11.1K 1.1K GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $11.5 $11.1 $11.1 $190.00 $213.1K 11.1K 602 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $180.00 $199.5K 2.3K 1.0K

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Aero, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is GE Aero Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,819,318, with GE's price up by 4.12%, positioned at $183.94. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 90 days. What The Experts Say On GE Aero

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $223.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

