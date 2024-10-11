Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For ProFrac Holding

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $7.88, along with a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. Highlighting a 15.99% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $9.38.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ProFrac Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Maintains Hold $7.00 $7.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $7.00 $10.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $8.50 $9.50 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $9.00 $11.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ProFrac Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ProFrac Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ProFrac Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

ProFrac Holding Corp is engaged in providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Its operations are focused in West Texas, East Texas/Louisiana, South Texas, Oklahoma, Uinta, and Appalachian. The company operates in three segments: stimulation services, manufacturing, and proppant production. Stimulation services, which generate the majority of the revenue for the company operate a fleet of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment that generates revenue by providing stimulation services.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: ProFrac Holding's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.3%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ProFrac Holding's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ProFrac Holding's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ProFrac Holding's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ProFrac Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.14.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

