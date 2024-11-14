Decoding 12 Analyst Evaluations For Capricor Therapeutics

Analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Capricor Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $31.67, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a 33.46% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $23.73.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Capricor Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $30.00 $25.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $35.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $77.00 $40.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $43.00 $15.00 Jason McCarthy Maxim Group Raises Buy $25.00 $12.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $8.00 $8.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $15.00 $14.00 Jason McCarthy Maxim Group Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Capricor Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Capricor Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Capricor Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Capricor Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Capricor Therapeutics Better

Capricor Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on advancing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment landscape for rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes CAP-1002, deramiocel an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy. Deramiocel is currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Through its proprietary StealthXTM platform, the group uses its exosome technology to conduct preclinical research focused on vaccinology, delivering oligonucleotides, proteins, and small molecules to treat and prevent a wide range of diseases with targeted delivery.

Financial Milestones: Capricor Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Capricor Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.38% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Capricor Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -276.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capricor Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -73.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capricor Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -25.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Capricor Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

