Decibel Cannabis Completes $3.2M Private Placement

November 25, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

November 25, 2024

Decibel Cannabis Company (TSE:DB) has released an update.

Decibel Cannabis Company has completed its private placement, issuing over 53 million common shares and raising approximately $3.2 million to support its operations and integration of AgMedica BioScience Inc. This financial move reflects Decibel’s strategic effort to enhance its business amidst evolving market dynamics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

