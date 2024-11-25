Decibel Cannabis Completes $3.2M Private Placement

Decibel Cannabis Company (TSE:DB) has released an update.

Decibel Cannabis Company has completed its private placement, issuing over 53 million common shares and raising approximately $3.2 million to support its operations and integration of AgMedica BioScience Inc. This financial move reflects Decibel’s strategic effort to enhance its business amidst evolving market dynamics.

