A Decade of Growth: The Best Stocks To Buy and Keep for the Next 10 Years

With the S&P 500 providing an annual average return of 24% in 2023, it’s clear that long-term investors benefit from holding on to stocks rather than selling their investments during market swings. After all, Warren Buffett is known for saying his holding period is forever. With that in mind, we’ll share the best stocks to buy and keep for the next decade if you want to see your funds grow.

Check Out: 3 Types of Investments Predicted To Plummet in Value in Summer 2024

Read Next: 7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor — Even If You’re Not Wealthy

What are the best stocks to buy and hold for the next decade? We’ll share the current price, market cap and estimated growth through the one-year price target. The prices are as of the closing on July 30, 2024.

Let’s dive into some hot stocks to hold on to.

1. Amazon (AMZN)

Current Price: $181.71

Market Cap: $1.891T

Estimated Growth: $223.28

“Amazon is positioned for long-term development because of its varied business strategy, which includes e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital streaming,” said Diego Apaza, a self-taught day trader and founder of Alpha Stocks Lab. “Its continual innovation and development into new markets make it a powerful challenger in your portfolio.”

Trending Now: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

Experts believe Amazon is the best stock for the next decade since the company has shot up over 1,000% in the last ten years, and it’s well positioned in e-commerce, cloud computing and AI sectors.

2. Chevron (CVX)

Current Price: $159.57

Market Cap: $291.822B

Estimated Growth: $181.54

“Chevron is a major energy company that has begun investing in clean energy sources in response to the worldwide push toward environmental sustainability in energy,” Apaza said. “Thanks to this dual strategy, they will continue to be lucrative and relevant in the future.”

Warren Buffett has invested in them for years, generating big cash flows and paying dividends. It’s a no-brainer for anyone looking to hold on to a stock for a decade.

3. Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Current Price: $218.80

Market Cap: $3.55T

Estimated Growth: $226.88



“Apple is a powerhouse in consumer electronics, software, and services,” said Edward Corona, Trader and Publisher at The Options Oracle. “Its ecosystem of products, strong brand loyalty, and continuous innovation ensure robust revenue streams and long-term growth.”

If you’re looking for a long-term investment, you can’t go wrong with the world’s most valuable company, as this powerhouse will likely continue to grow.

4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Current Price: $161.33

Market Cap: $388.36B

Estimated Growth: $171.47



“Johnson & Johnson offers a diversified portfolio of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products,” Corona said. “Its extensive research pipeline and global presence provide stability and growth in the healthcare sector.”

Analysts believe that the earnings growth rate is expected to improve and with its huge market cap, it’s a stock you want to hold on to for the next decade.

5. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Current Price: $74.28

Market Cap: $152.671B

Estimated Growth: $80.23

NextEra Energy is a leader in renewable energy. Its wind and solar power investments have positioned it to capitalize on the global transition towards cleaner energy sources.

Analysts expect NextEra to deliver median adjusted annual earnings per share growth of 7% by 2027 as they focus on renewable energy sources.

6. Prologis, Inc. (PLD)

Current Price: $126.09

Market Cap: $116.748B

Estimated Growth: $135.68



“Prologis owns and operates industrial real estate, including warehouses and distribution centers,” Corona said. “With the growth of e-commerce, Prologis’s strategic assets are essential for global commerce, ensuring stable demand and growth.”

Prologis has increased its dividend five times in the last five years and has growth opportunities, making it an attractive long-term investment.

7. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Current Price: $170.29

Market Cap: $2.101T

Estimated Growth: $203.91

“Alphabet is the parent company of Google and a leader in digital advertising, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence,” Corona said.

Its continuous innovations and dominant position in global digital services make it an ideal long-term investment. Revenue grew 14% annually to $84.74 billion, $450 million ahead of analysts’ estimates. If Alphabet meets analysts’ expectations, the stock could increase by over 30% heading into 2026.

QQQ (Honorable Mention)

Current Price: $457.53

Market Cap: N/A

Estimated Growth: N/A

“Picking one stock or even a basket of stocks for ten years is hard because there is a mixture of fundamentals (numbers) as well as a story,” noted Paul Gabrial, the founder and host of Everything Money. Gabrial believes that when looking at stocks to hold for a decade, you should look for larger companies with staying power, a high return on invested capital, and a reasonable selling price.

If you can’t find a stock that meets these qualifications, your best bet is investing in a low-cost ETF like QQQ to gain tech exposure.

“Selecting stocks from the largest holdings in leading sector-specific ETFs provides a diversified portfolio that captures the growth potential across various industries,” Corona remarked. “These companies are not only leaders in their respective sectors but also possess strong fundamentals, making them excellent candidates for a decade-long investment strategy.”

If you can’t decide which company to invest in for the long run, you can always allocate your funds towards a pool of holdings to mitigate your risks. However, the good news is that this list includes some of the best stocks you could want to hold for the next decade to let your funds grow.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A Decade of Growth: The Best Stocks To Buy and Keep for the Next 10 Years

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.