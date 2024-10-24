News & Insights

DBA Group Enhances Healthcare IT Presence with New Contract

DBA Group SpA (IT:DBA) has released an update.

DBA Group’s Slovenian subsidiary, UNISTAR LC dd, has secured a €5.88 million contract for IT services with the University Clinical Center of Ljubljana, reinforcing its foothold in the healthcare infrastructure sector. The agreement, set for four years, highlights DBA Group’s strategic growth and presence in critical markets. This collaboration aligns with the company’s focus on expanding technological support services within essential infrastructures.

