News & Insights

Markets

DAX Rises On Rate Cut Talk

July 04, 2024 — 04:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Thursday as softer-than-expected U.S. economic data fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve could slash interest rates in September.

The upside remained capped after official data showed German factory orders logged an unexpected decline in May due to the decrease in foreign demand.

Factory orders declined 1.6 percent month-on-month in May, sharper than the revised 0.6 percent decrease in April, Destatis reported.

This was the fifth consecutive decline and also came in contrast to economists' forecast of 0.5 percent growth.

Year-on-year, new orders registered a sharp 8.6 percent decline in May compared to a moderate 1.8 percent drop in April.

The benchmark DAX was up 79 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,453 after rallying 1.2 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, Nordex SE shares rose over 2 percent after an announcement that DenkerWulf has ordered seven N149/5.X turbines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.