News & Insights

Markets

DAX Rises Ahead Of Inflation Data

August 29, 2024 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Thursday after preliminary data showed inflation fell in six important German states in August due to lower energy prices.

German inflation data and U.S. GDP revision may influence trading sentiment later in the day.

German consumer price inflation is seen at 2.1 percent in August, down from 2.3 percent in July.

The benchmark DAX was up 69 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,850 after rising half a percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, food-delivery company Delivery Hero jumped more than 3 percent after half-year earnings beat market views.

Automakers traded higher even as industry data showed Europe car registrations growth eased notably in July largely due to the sharp fall in battery-electric car demand.

Car sales grew only 0.2 percent on a yearly basis in July after a 4.3 percent gain in June, according to data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

BMW rose half a percent, Mercedes Benz added 0.8 percent and Volkswagen was up 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.