Dave Ramsey: Neither Trump nor Harris Is Going To Be Your Financial Savior

Finances are top of mind for many Americans as we gear up for the upcoming presidential election. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 25% of Americans are basing their vote entirely on the candidate they feel will be better for their financial situation, and an additional 42% said that their finances are a factor in their decision.

But money expert Dave Ramsey doesn’t believe that the outcome of the election will have any real impact on your personal finances. Read on to find out why, and also check out his top tips to avoid financial disaster.

Ramsey: Neither Candidate Is Fiscally Responsible

On a recent appearance on “Cavuto Coast To Coast,” Ramsey said that he isn’t a fan of Donald Trump’s or Kamala Harris’ financial policies.

“Neither one of [them] are fiscally responsible human beings,” he said. “Neither one of them are supposing that we’re going to turn this deficit around. They’re both figuring out different ways they’re going to spend our money and take us further over the abyss.”

However, Ramsey isn’t concerned about this affecting Americans’ personal financial well-being.

“That’s just part of politics,” he said. “It’s the way it goes. And the good news is that that rhetoric has been going on since I was a boy, and I’m an old man, so I think we’re gonna be OK. We’ll get through that.”

What To Do No Matter Which Candidate Wins

Instead of hoping that your candidate of choice will improve your financial situation, Ramsey said to take control of your situation yourself.

“The trick is for folks to realize that neither one of these people are going to be your savior,” he said. “You’re going to have to look in the mirror and change your life. What happens at your house is a whole lot more important than what happens in the White House.”

