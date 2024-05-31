News & Insights

Dateline Resources Expands Share Quotation

May 31, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Dateline Resources Limited (AU:DTR) has released an update.

Dateline Resources Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 4,761,904 new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, set to be issued on May 30, 2024. This move, aimed at expanding the company’s financial resources, could signal a potential opportunity for investors looking to diversify their stock portfolios.

