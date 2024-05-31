Dateline Resources Expands Share Quotation

Dateline Resources Limited (AU:DTR) has released an update.

Dateline Resources Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 4,761,904 new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, set to be issued on May 30, 2024. This move, aimed at expanding the company’s financial resources, could signal a potential opportunity for investors looking to diversify their stock portfolios.

For further insights into AU:DTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.