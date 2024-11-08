Datadog price target raised to $150 from $140 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Datadog (DDOG) to $150 from $140 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company reported another good quarter as customer consumption continues to trend in the right direction, and its AI native customer usage is growing “extremely rapidly” while enterprises continue to be the biggest contributor to revenue growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DDOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.