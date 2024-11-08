News & Insights

Datadog price target raised to $150 from $140 at DA Davidson

November 08, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Datadog (DDOG) to $150 from $140 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company reported another good quarter as customer consumption continues to trend in the right direction, and its AI native customer usage is growing “extremely rapidly” while enterprises continue to be the biggest contributor to revenue growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on DDOG:

Tags

Stocks
Stocks mentioned

DDOG

