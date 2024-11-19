Datadog named a Best Idea for 2025 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Sherman named Datadog (DDOG) a Best Idea for 2025 while keeping a Buy rating on the shares with a $165 price target The firm sees Datadog as the largest consolidator in a market “ripe share gain opportunities,” and highlights its strong cloud leverage and ramping free cash flow production. While the company’s artificial intelligence-native customer tailwinds may moderate, this is transitory and there remains long-term AI benefits, the analyst tells investors in a research note. TD expects Datadog to guide fiscal 2025 “roughly inline, which should clear an overhang,” and sees S&P 500 Index inclusion as likely. It views the stock as attractively valued at current levels.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DDOG:
- Datadog management to meet with BTIG
- Datadog price target lowered to $133 from $135 at Scotiabank
- Datadog price target raised to $150 from $140 at DA Davidson
- Datadog price target raised to $165 from $160 at TD Cowen
- Datadog price target raised to $148 from $140 at Rosenblatt
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.