Model Context Protocol: Standardizing AI Data Integration for Financial Markets

What is MCP vs API?

MCP and application programming interfaces (APIs) both enable system integration, but they differ in scope and design. APIs typically require custom, point-to-point integrations for each system connection. MCP introduces a standardized layer that allows artificial intelligence models to interact with multiple data sources through a single protocol. This helps to reduce duplication, simplifies maintenance, and improves scalability compared to traditional API-based approaches.

Why is MCP important for financial services?

Financial institutions require accurate, real-time, and auditable data access to support trading, risk management, and compliance. MCP aims to provide a standardized framework that reduces integration complexity while ensuring consistent data quality and governance. This enables organizations to scale artificial intelligence initiatives more efficiently and with greater confidence in model outputs.

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