Data suggests ‘soft’ Apple iPhone demand ahead of holiday, says UBS

Wait time data continues to suggest soft iPhone demand ahead of the holiday selling season and AI update, UBS analyst David Vogt tells investors in a research note. The firm, which made no change to its Neutral rating and $236 price target thinks there is limited upside to its 78M sell-in unit estimate in the December quarter even as consumers familiarize themselves with Apple (AAPL) Intelligence as the data indicates that demand has been relatively muted so far.

