Data suggests ‘soft’ Apple iPhone demand ahead of holiday, says UBS

November 20, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

Wait time data continues to suggest soft iPhone demand ahead of the holiday selling season and AI update, UBS analyst David Vogt tells investors in a research note. The firm, which made no change to its Neutral rating and $236 price target thinks there is limited upside to its 78M sell-in unit estimate in the December quarter even as consumers familiarize themselves with Apple (AAPL) Intelligence as the data indicates that demand has been relatively muted so far.

