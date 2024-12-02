Dasin Retail Trust Probes Suspicious Buy-Back Arrangements

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dasin Retail Trust has lodged a report with Singapore authorities concerning potential suspicious buy-back arrangements involving substantial unitholder Zhang Zhencheng and his associate, which may violate securities laws. These arrangements, linked to the former CEO Wang Qiu, could involve market manipulation and other securities violations. The Trust’s management has been questioned about these actions, but key figures have yet to respond to regulatory inquiries.

For further insights into SG:CEDU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.