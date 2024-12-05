Dart Mining NL Expands with New Share Issuance

Dart Mining NL (AU:DTM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dart Mining NL has announced the issuance of 83,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares to Sunshine Metals, following shareholder approval for the acquisition of the Triumph Gold Project. This move highlights the company’s strategic expansion efforts and could intrigue investors keeping an eye on growth opportunities in the mining sector.

For further insights into AU:DTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.