Dart Mining NL Expands with New Share Issuance

December 05, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Dart Mining NL (AU:DTM) has released an update.

Dart Mining NL has announced the issuance of 83,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares to Sunshine Metals, following shareholder approval for the acquisition of the Triumph Gold Project. This move highlights the company’s strategic expansion efforts and could intrigue investors keeping an eye on growth opportunities in the mining sector.

