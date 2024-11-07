DarioHealth reports Q3 EPS (25c), consensus (27c)

Reports Q3 revenue $7.42M, consensus $7.4M. “Our third quarter included strong execution of our multi-year strategic plan of being a profitable provider of comprehensive chronic care management solutions which engage members and improve outcomes at a reduced cost of care,” said Erez Raphael, CEO of Dario. “Our efforts to streamline costs following the Twill merger, combined with revenue growth across multiple channels, have positioned us for ongoing success. We’re seeing clear progress in our transformation, and we remain focused on achieving profitability run rate by the end of 2025.”

