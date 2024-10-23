Daré Bioscience Secures Funding for HPV Treatment

Daré Bioscience ( (DARE) ) has issued an announcement.

Daré Bioscience has secured a $10 million milestone-based funding from the ARPA-H Sprint for Women’s Health to advance DARE-HPV, an innovative treatment for HPV-related cervical diseases. This project aims to develop the first FDA-approved non-surgical treatment for high-grade cervical lesions, potentially revolutionizing HPV management. The funding underscores the urgency to address HPV, a leading cause of cervical cancer, and could transform treatment practices with a focus on women’s health.

