News & Insights

Stocks

Daré Bioscience Secures Funding for HPV Treatment

October 23, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Daré Bioscience ( (DARE) ) has issued an announcement.

Daré Bioscience has secured a $10 million milestone-based funding from the ARPA-H Sprint for Women’s Health to advance DARE-HPV, an innovative treatment for HPV-related cervical diseases. This project aims to develop the first FDA-approved non-surgical treatment for high-grade cervical lesions, potentially revolutionizing HPV management. The funding underscores the urgency to address HPV, a leading cause of cervical cancer, and could transform treatment practices with a focus on women’s health.

For detailed information about DARE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DARE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.