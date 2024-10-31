Daqo New Energy: Q3 2024 Financial Performance Analysis

Daqo New Energy ( (DQ) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Daqo New Energy presented to its investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar photovoltaic (PV) industry, known for its low-cost production and high-quality output.

In its unaudited third-quarter results for 2024, Daqo New Energy reported a challenging financial performance, impacted by oversupply in the solar industry and declining market prices. Despite these challenges, the company managed to narrow its losses compared to the previous quarter.

Key financial metrics indicate a decrease in revenue to $198.5 million from $219.9 million in the prior quarter, with a net loss of $60.7 million, improved from a loss of $119.8 million in Q2 2024. The company’s focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet with significant liquidity was evident, with $853 million in cash and substantial short-term investments. Despite a reduction in polysilicon production and sales volumes, the company successfully reduced its cash production cost and continued to invest in technology advancements.

Looking forward, Daqo New Energy remains optimistic about the long-term prospects of the solar PV market. The company plans to adjust production in response to market conditions and is committed to enhancing its N-type technology. Management anticipates that current challenges will eventually lead to market consolidation and improved profitability, positioning Daqo as a leader ready to capture future growth opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.