Daqo New Energy Narrows Losses Amid Solar Market Challenges

Daqo New Energy reported a narrowed net loss of $60.7 million in Q3 2024, reflecting improvements from the previous quarter despite challenging market conditions in the solar industry. The company managed to maintain strong liquidity with $2.4 billion in quick assets, while adjusting production rates and investing in R&D to improve product purity. Although the company experienced a decrease in polysilicon production and sales, it continues to focus on operational adjustments and financial strategies to navigate the market’s oversupply issues.

