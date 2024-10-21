Dalaroo Metals Appoints Michael Brown as New CEO

News & Insights

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. (AU:DAL) has released an update.

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. has announced the appointment of Michael Brown as the new Managing Director and CEO, succeeding Harjinder Kehal. Brown brings over 30 years of experience in exploration, mining, and finance, having previously led successful ventures at Chesser Resources and Argentex Mining. His expertise is expected to guide Dalaroo through its next phase of growth and asset development.

