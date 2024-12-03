Dakota Gold Corp Reports Positive Drilling Results

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Dakota Gold Corp ( (DC) ).

Dakota Gold Corp. has announced significant progress at its Maitland Gold Project, with step-out drilling nearly doubling the strike length of gold mineralization. The 2024 drill program has identified high-grade gold intercepts similar to those at the historic Homestake Mine, suggesting potential for further expansion. With an average grade of 10.11 g/t Au over 3.8 meters, the project shows promising results, and plans are underway for a follow-up drill program in 2025.

