News & Insights

Stocks

Dakota Gold Corp Reports Positive Drilling Results

December 03, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Dakota Gold Corp ( (DC) ).

Dakota Gold Corp. has announced significant progress at its Maitland Gold Project, with step-out drilling nearly doubling the strike length of gold mineralization. The 2024 drill program has identified high-grade gold intercepts similar to those at the historic Homestake Mine, suggesting potential for further expansion. With an average grade of 10.11 g/t Au over 3.8 meters, the project shows promising results, and plans are underway for a follow-up drill program in 2025.

Learn more about DC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.