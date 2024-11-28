News & Insights

Stocks

Daiwa Securities Issues Innovative Subordinated Bonds

November 28, 2024 — 11:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Daiwa (JP:8601) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has announced the issuance of unsecured perpetual subordinated bonds, totaling JPY 125 billion, which will count as Additional Tier1 capital under current regulatory requirements. These bonds feature flexible redemption options and a write-down mechanism in case of financial distress, offering a potential attraction for investors seeking exposure to financial instruments with specific risk-return profiles.

For further insights into JP:8601 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DSECF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.