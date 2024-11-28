Daiwa Securities Issues Innovative Subordinated Bonds

Daiwa (JP:8601) has released an update.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has announced the issuance of unsecured perpetual subordinated bonds, totaling JPY 125 billion, which will count as Additional Tier1 capital under current regulatory requirements. These bonds feature flexible redemption options and a write-down mechanism in case of financial distress, offering a potential attraction for investors seeking exposure to financial instruments with specific risk-return profiles.

