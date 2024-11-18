The Board of Directors of Xylem, has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.36 per share payable on Dec. 24, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 26, 2024.

The board of directors of Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 15 cents per share, payable Feb. 5, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 22, 2025.

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, payable on Jan. 24, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 3, 2025.

Patrick Industries today announced that on November 14, 2024, its Board of Directors approved an increase in the amount of its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to $0.60 per share from $0.55 per share. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2024. Additionally, the Board authorized an increase in the amount of the Company's common stock that may be acquired over the next 24 months under the current stock repurchase program to $200.0 million, including the $72.9 million remaining under the previous authorization.

Vertiv's Board of Directors has raised its regular annual cash dividend by 50% from $0.10 to $0.15 per share, to be declared and paid quarterly. The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.0375 per share of Class A common stock, which was declared by the Board of Directors today, and is payable on December 19, 2024, to shareholders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on December 3, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: XYL,LOW,SYY,PATK,VRT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.