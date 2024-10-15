Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share payable November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2024. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 35 or more consecutive years.

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1.24 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2024. The ex-dividend date is November 26, 2024.

International Paper today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on December 16, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

Albertsons Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 of $0.12 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on November 8, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 28, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WHR,NNN,JNJ,IP,ACI

