The Board of Directors of Wesco International today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.4125 per share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2024 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on September 13, 2024.

Lam Research today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.30, or 15%, increase in its quarterly dividend, from $2.00 to $2.30 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on October 1, 2024, to holders of record on September 17, 2024. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

Range Resources today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the third quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on September 27, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2024.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the third quarter of 2024. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about October 31, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2024.

Science Applications International announced today that the company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the company's common stock payable on October 25, 2024 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WCC,LRCX,RRC,ZBH,SAIC

