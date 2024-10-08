THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its October 8, 2024 meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share. The new quarterly dividend amount represents a 4.2% increase from the previous quarterly dividend amount of $0.48. The regular cash dividend is payable on November 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2024.

The Rithm Capital Board declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter 2024. The third quarter common stock dividend is payable on November 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2024.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on November 25, 2024 to stockholders of record as of October 31, 2024.

On Monday, October 7, 2024, the board of directors of A. O. Smith approved a 6% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.34 per share. The dividend increase affects the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, November 15 to shareholders of record October 31, 2024. "This dividend increase reflects our commitment within our capital allocation strategy of consistently returning capital to shareholders," said Kevin J. Wheeler, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are proud to say the five-year compound annual growth rate of our dividend rate is approximately 8%, and that we have increased our dividend each year for over 30 years."

Ellington Credit today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on November 25, 2024 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: THO,RITM,EFC,AOS,EARN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.