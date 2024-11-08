Snap-on announced today that its board of directors has increased its quarterly common stock dividend to $2.14 per share, from the previous $1.86 per share, an increase of $0.28 or 15.1%. The increased dividend is payable on December 10, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business November 21, 2024. Snap-on has paid quarterly cash dividends, without interruption or reduction, since 1939. "This 15th consecutive annual dividend increase confirms our steadfast commitment to create long-term value for our shareholders and demonstrates our ongoing belief that we're well-positioned for a future of abundant promise," said Nick Pinchuk, Snap-on chairman and chief executive officer.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, payable on January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2024.

The Board of Directors of AMETEK declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024. This fourth quarter dividend is payable December 20, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 6, 2024.

Marriott International today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 63 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 21, 2024.

Lam Research today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on January 8, 2025, to holders of record on December 11, 2024. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SNA,TMO,AME,MAR,LRCX

