The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.31 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable Dec. 10, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov. 18, 2024. This increase from last quarter's dividend of $1.25 reflects continued strong financial position and reinforces the company's commitment to returning profits to shareowners.

Exxon Mobil declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.99 per share, an increase of 4%, payable on December 10, 2024, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on November 14, 2024. The company has increased its annual dividend for 42 consecutive years, a claim that less than 4% of the S&P 500 companies can make.

The Otis Worldwide Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share of Otis' common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 6, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 14, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 11, 2024.

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on Dec. 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 29, 2024. This is the 387th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy has paid holders of common stock.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ROK,XOM,OTIS,AAPL,D

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.