Daily Dividend Report: PB,PAG,KVUE,COST,BAC

Prosperity Bancshares today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.58 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, payable January 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2024. The fourth quarter dividend represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or 3.57%, from the prior quarter.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share, representing an increase of 11%, or $0.12 per share. This represents the fourth increase to the Company's dividend in 2024 and the 16th consecutive quarterly increase. Including this dividend distribution and the Company's securities repurchases, the Company will have returned more than $350 million to shareholders in 2024. As part of Penske Automotive Group's capital allocation strategy, the Company has also completed acquisitions representing $2 billion in estimated annualized revenues year-to-date. The dividend is payable December 3, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2024.

Kenvue, the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share on Kenvue's common stock. This quarterly dividend is payable on November 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2024.

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of $1.16 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable November 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2024.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.26 per share, payable on December 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 6, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PB,PAG,KVUE,COST,BAC

