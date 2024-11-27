Northern Oil and Gas announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock.

NOG's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.42 per share, representing a 5% increase from the prior year's quarterly dividend and the same level as the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2024.

Guess?'s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2024.

On November 26, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of December 13, 2024, and is payable to shareholders on December 31, 2024.

The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per Common Share and Series A Common Share payable on December 31, 2024, to holders of record on December 16, 2024.

Golden Ocean Group announced a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the third quarter of 2024, which is payable on or about December 18, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 9, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NOG,GES,FMNB,TDS,GOGL

