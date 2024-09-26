Daily Dividend Report: MU,LEN,MCD,ACN,CNP

On September 25, 2024, Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on October 23, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 7, 2024.

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on October 24, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2024.

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.77 per share of common stock payable on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024. The 6% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend reflects continued confidence in the Accelerating the Arches growth strategy and our ability to drive long-term profitable growth for all stakeholders. McDonald's has a strong history of returning capital to its shareholders and has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976. The new quarterly dividend of $1.77 per share is equivalent to $7.08 annually.

Accenture has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per share for shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2024. This dividend, which is payable on November 15, 2024, represents a 15% increase over the company's previous quarterly dividend.

CenterPoint Energy's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2100 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on December 12, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2024. This quarterly dividend represents a $0.010 increase over the prior quarter and aligns with an annual dividend of $0.81 for 2024 which represents an 8% average dividend increase over the past three years.

