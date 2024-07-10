Daily Dividend Report: MET,O,IP,MMC,CMI

News & Insights

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2024 common stock dividend of $0.545 per share. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 6, 2024.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared the 649th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2630 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.156 per share, is payable on August 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of August 1, 2024.

International Paper today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on September 16, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today declared a 15% increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.710 to $0.815 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on August 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on July 25, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Cummins today approved an increase in the company's quarterly common stock cash dividend of approximately 8.3% from 1.68 dollars per share to 1.82 dollars per share. The dividend is payable on September 5, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 23, 2024. Cummins has increased the quarterly common stock dividend to shareholders for 15 consecutive years.

