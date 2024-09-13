Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 7.0% increase in its annualized dividend rate to $0.92 per share, from the current annualized rate of $0.86 per share, effective with the regular quarterly cash dividend also announced today. The increased regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share is payable in U.S. dollars on the Company's common stock on October 11, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 27, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Nucor declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on November 8, 2024 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2024 and is Nucor's 206th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 21, 2024.

The cash dividend is a key component of Applied's capital allocation strategy. In March 2024, Applied announced a 25-percent increase in the dividend per share, from $0.32 to $0.40. Applied's dividend per share has increased in each of the past seven years and grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent over the past 10 years.

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.62 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on October 25, 2024 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share, payable on November 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 18, 2024. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KDP,NUE,AMAT,AMT,CL

